- (PLX AI) - Stora Enso and UPM shares rose after Danske analysts double upgraded the stocks to buy from sell.
- • UPM is up 1.6% and Stora is up 2.3%
- • Stora Enso's stock should be supported by further improved product prices, especially for fibre-based packaging materials as well as graphic paper, Danske said
- • With consensus having room to move up, Danske lifts the price target for Stora to EUR 20 from EUR 14
- • UPM should benefit from the improved pricing environment for pulp and European graphic paper, Danske said
- • However, the strike in Finland is a near-term uncertainty: Danske
- • UPM price target raised to EUR 41 from EUR 30
