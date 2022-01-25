NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Lánamal rikisins - Treasury Bonds (RIKS 37 0115) admitted to trading on January 26th 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKS 37 0115 5 ISIN code IS0000033793 6 CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN RIKISS/1.00 BD 20370115 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this 21.000.000.000 kr. time 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date January 15, 2022 19 First ordinary January 15, 2037 installment date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date January 15, 2037 23 Interest rate 1,00% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date January 15, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon January 15, 2023 date 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon 15 payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean Clean price price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI --------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly Daily Index index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 514,03871 44 Index base date January 15, 2022 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating Aug. 2021 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic agency, date) loans. May 2021 S&P: A for long term domestic loans. Sep. 2021 Fitch: A for long term domestic loans. --------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Click here to enter text. --------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for January 21, 2022 Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of January 21, 2022 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to January 26, 2022 trading 55 Order book ID RIKS_37_0115 56 Instrument subtype Government bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_INFLATION-LINKED_TREASURY_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond