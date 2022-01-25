

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday and recovered most of the previous session's losses amid an increasingly tight supply market.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 1.3 percent to $86.56 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 1.3 percent at $84.41.



Growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East fueled investors' concerns over potential supply disruptions.



After NATO said it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, Russia accused the West of 'hysteria' and putting out information 'laced with lies.'



In the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, launched its latest missile attack at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.



The attack targeted a base hosting the U.S. military but was thwarted by U.S.-built Patriot interceptors, according to U.S. and UAE officials.



As OPEC+ struggles to reach its output target, investors now await crude oil supply data from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration for further direction.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de