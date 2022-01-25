- (PLX AI) - Atlas Copco Q4 orders SEK 33,525 million vs. estimate SEK 32,237 million.
- • Q4 revenue SEK 29,533 million vs. estimate SEK 29,775 million
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 6,248 million vs. estimate SEK 6,538 million
- • Q4 pretax profit SEK 6,250 million vs. estimate SEK 6,463 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 4.01 vs. estimate SEK 4.12
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 6,462 million vs. estimate SEK 6,589 million
- • Atlas Copco expects that the customers' business activity level will remain at the current high level
ATLAS COPCO AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de