Wi-Fi Chipset Market revenue to cross USD 25 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Major Wi-Fi chipset market players include Intel Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and MediaTek, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wi-Fi chipset market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 25 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth is driven by the increasing government initiatives toward the development of smart communication infrastructures across developing economies such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The IEEE 802.11ay standard held 5% of the Wi-Fi chipset market share in 2021 and is expected to witness 5.5% growth rate through 2028. This growth is attributed to several features offered by the standard such as backhauling, cross-device data transmissions, and high-speed data sharing among devices. The IEEE 802.11ay standard, also addressed as WiGig, operated at 60 GHz frequency bandwidth that helps to transfer data at 20-40 Gbps speed. Significant amendments in the Wi-Fi standard by governing bodies will further support the industry growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4849

The single-band segment in the Wi-Fi chipset market captured 5% of revenue share in 2021 led by the increasing adoption in industrial PCs, Wi-Fi gateways, modems, and server equipment. The single-band chipsets are majorly utilizing 2.4 GHz band that provides high coverage area and requires low power consumption of operations. Companies are highly focusing on integrating single-band Wi-Fi chipsets into routers and modems to reduce the Bill of Material (BoM).

The laptop application segment accounted for 10% of the Wi-Fi chipset market share in 2021 and is poised to expand at more than 2% CAGR till 2028. The industry expansion is credited to the increasing trend of e-learning and ed-tech platforms across the APAC region. The laptop offers various intuitive features, such as productivity, mobility, and convenience in handling, which are highly suitable for online education. According to July 2021 press release by Business Standard, Lenovo sold over 20 million units of laptops, desktop/PCs, and workstations in Q2 2021. The company held around 23.3% of revenue share in the global PC industry in Q2 2021 and has given tough competition to laptop manufacturers including Apple, Dell, and Acer. The proliferation of laptops will boost the industry progression during the forecast timespan.

Europe Wi-Fi chipset market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 2.5% during 2022 to 2028 on account of the presence of several major automotive manufacturers in the region including BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Renault, and Daimler, among others. These players are highly focusing on mass manufacturing of electric vehicles to cater to the growing consumer demand in the market.

Key leaders operating in the market are Intel Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and MediaTek, Inc. Major participants are focusing on new product development and innovations to gain competitive benefits in the market.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4849

Some major findings of the Wi-Fi chipset market report include:

The IEEE 802.11ax segment to showcase a high growth in the coming years due to high-speed data transmission of up to 9.6 Gbps offered by the technology. This standard helps Wi-Fi chipsets to operate at 160 MHz frequency bandwidth that will increase its acceptance across consumer electronics manufacturers.

The MU-MIMO configuration helps to connect multiple devices across shared Wi-Fi network and helps to maintain low latency & high-bandwidth connectivity. Increasing uptake of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices and multi-player gaming consoles across developed economies, such as the U.S., Germany , and the UK, is slated to fuel the multi-user (MU-MIMO) configuration segment growth.

, and the UK, is slated to fuel the multi-user (MU-MIMO) configuration segment growth. The Wi-Fi chipsets with dual-band networks are widely adopted across industrial networking devices, wireless sensors, industrial PCs, and controllers. Favorable government policies toward the deployment of smart factories across South Korea , China , and Japan will amplify the acceptance of Wi-Fi chipsets during the forecast timeline.

, , and will amplify the acceptance of Wi-Fi chipsets during the forecast timeline. Smartphone application segment in the Wi-Fi chipset market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period impelled by the increasing adoption of 5G-based smartphones across consumers across the globe. The speedy deployment of 5G infrastructure across APAC and European economies will further amplify the uptake 5G and Wi-Fi 6 integrated smartphones in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market value on account of to the increasing work-from-home scenario worldwide. Owing to the prolonged lockdown implemented by government and regulatory bodies across the globe, several IT enterprises have to adopt remote working policies to sustain the pandemic. This has resulted into increasing acceptance of Wi-Fi routers, gateway devices, and dongles during pandemic.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Wi-Fi Chipset Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact analysis of corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic on market

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Impact by region

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Research and development

3.2.3.2 Manufacturing

3.2.3.3 Marketing

3.2.3.4 Supply

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1 Strategy

3.2.4.2 Distribution network

3.2.4.3 Business growth

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material supplier

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Distribution channel

3.3.4 End-user

3.3.5 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Evolution and milestone

3.4.2 Major recent developments

3.4.2.1 Wi-Fi 6 & Wi-Fi 6E chipsets

3.4.2.2 Wi-Fi chips with 802 11ay standard

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/wi-fi-chipset-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1733278/Wi_Fi_Chipset_Market_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg