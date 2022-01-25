- (PLX AI) - GE Q4 orders USD 22,100 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.92 vs. estimate USD 0.85
- • Q4 revenue USD 20,300 million vs. estimate USD 21,500 million
- • Q4 continuing EPS USD -3.24
- • CEO says seeing real momentum and opportunities for sustainable profitable growth from near-term improvements in GE's businesses, especially as Aviation recovers and our end markets strengthen
- • Aims to deliver between $5.5 to $6.5 billion free cash flow in 2022 and more than $7 billion in 2023
