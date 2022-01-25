DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 24/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 684.433

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29100

CODE: CP9U

ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9U Sequence No.: 138727 EQS News ID: 1272563 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

