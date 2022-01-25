DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 24/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.1458

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6104568

CODE: AEMD

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

