AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2022 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 24/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.7777

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 254398

CODE: TPHU

