

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $4.74 billion, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $5.68 billion or $2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $24.80 billion from $22.48 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $4.74 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.77 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q4): $24.80 Bln vs. $22.48 Bln last year.



