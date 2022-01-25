

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK manufacturers expect total new order growth to slow in coming three months, reflecting an easing of domestic and export demand, the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Tuesday.



A net 12 percent of manufacturers expect total new orders to grow in the next quarter.



At the same time, the balance for output volumes in the quarter to January fell to 14 percent from 29 percent in December. Nonetheless, a net 23 percent of manufacturers expect output growth to pick up in the next quarter.



The manufacturing sector continued to face intense cost and price pressures, with firms reporting average costs in the quarter to January growing at their quickest rate since April 1980. A net 74 percent said average costs increased in three months to January.



'Global supply chain challenges are continuing to impact UK firms, with our survey showing intense and escalating cost and price pressures,' Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.



A balance of 10 percent of manufacturers said headcount increased compared to 24 percent in three months to October.







