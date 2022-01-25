Deal marks one of the largest initial funding rounds in Europe from the past year

HTEC Group ("HTEC") (www.htecgroup.com), a global consulting, software engineering and digital product development company, today announced that it has secured a $140M investment from Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park"), a growth equity investment firm that specializes in partnering with growth-stage software, healthcare and tech-enabled services businesses. HTEC will use this investment to further scale its capacities to deliver industry-leading products and technologies to its growing global customer base.

Founded in 2008 in Belgrade, Serbia, HTEC empowers the world's most acclaimed high-tech companies, disruptive startups, corporations and Fortune 500 enterprises with sophisticated digital products and platforms through design and engineering services. The company's strong track record of innovative product development including digitizing the shipping industry, creating wearable devices that measure fetal health and building robotic hands for warehouses has made it one of the fastest-growing digital services companies in Europe, achieving 100% year over year growth.

Brighton Park's investment is among the largest initial funding rounds by dollar value recorded in Europe this past year. The financing will enable HTEC to further scale its product design and deep technology engineering capabilities through acquisitions and accelerate organic growth in new markets.

"Brighton Park's backing is a testament to the hard work of our employees and transformative value we are providing to customers," said Aleksandar CabriloCEO at HTEC Group. The firm's deep industry insights, strong relationships and entrepreneurial approach to investing make them an ideal partner. We are proud to be one of the select investments of their flagship fund and are thrilled to have Mark Dzialga and Kevin Magan join our Board."

Aleksandar continued, "With exceptional engineering capabilities, development centers spanning Southeast Europe and consulting and creative offices in London, New York and Silicon Valley, we combine the best of engineering with consulting and design and therefore are able to support our customers with complete digital product development, from strategy and product conceptualization to design and engineering. We plan to use the funds raised to bolster organic growth with acquisitions to create unparalleled career development opportunities for our people and continue providing the best service to our customers. We see HTEC as the place where the best talent can reach their full potential, and are confident that with Brighton Park's support, we will build HTEC into one of the most impressive global technology consulting companies."

"By combining sophisticated engineering with best-in-class product innovation and design skills, HTEC has steered its efforts towards becoming a global leader in digital product development. We are thrilled to be backing a company that is providing opportunities to the increasing tech talent in Europe and look forward to leveraging our significant industry expertise to help the company grow and provide solutions to even more blue-chip clients across the globe," said Mark Dzialga, Managing Partner at Brighton Park Capital.

HTEC now employs over 1,000 people globally across offices in the US, UK, Australia, Netherlands, Sweden and 16 development centers in Southeast Europe. As of January 25th, HTEC has over 250 open positions and is actively hiring for product consulting, design and engineering roles across all of its locations.

About HTEC Group

HTEC Group is a global consulting, software engineering and digital product development company that empowers the world's best high-tech companies, disruptive startups, corporations, and Fortune 500 enterprises with innovative product design thinking and sophisticated engineering services. With headquarters in San Francisco and local offices in the US, the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Slovenia, as well as 16 tech development centers which employ more than a 1000 engineers and product specialists across Southeast Europe, HTEC delivers sophisticated digital products and platforms across domains including Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and Mobility, Logistics, FinTech, Green Energy, Media and Deep Technology.

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park is a Greenwich, CT-based investment firm that specializes in software, healthcare, and technology-enabled services. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park, please visit www.bpc.com.

