- (PLX AI) - NextEra Q4 net income USD 1,204 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 0.61
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 814 million vs. estimate USD 766 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.41 vs. estimate USD 0.4
- • NextEra Energy raises outlook for 2022, 2023
- • For 2022, expecting adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.75 to $2.85
- • Now sees to achieve roughly 6% to 8% per year growth in adjusted earnings per share off revised 2022 adjusted earnings per share ranges through 2025
NEXTERA ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de