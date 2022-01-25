The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Features New Product Lines at 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show

New products showcased include Hope and Sesame® non-GMO sesamemilk and Barista Blend sesamemilk, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips new sustainable packaging, and the latest product line from RightRice® Veggie Rice, RightRice® Risotto

Planting Hope's booth #4126 will feature sampling of prepared rice dishes as well as espresso beverages made with new Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend sesamemilk

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to feature the Company's new product lines at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show, which will run February 6-8, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center booth #4126.

"The Winter Fancy Food Show is a premier trade show showcasing thousands of food and beverage products that are leading the specialty food industry," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "We are celebrating the trade show debut of RightRice® with the latest innovation in veggie rice, RightRice® Risotto, along with our Hope and Sesame® non-GMO sesamemilk and new Barista Blend sesamemilk, as well as Mozaics Real Veggie Chips in new branding and sustainable packaging."

Attendees of the show will have the opportunity to see the new product lines in action for the first time: savory recipes (and even a dessert!) made from RightRice®; espresso beverages made with the new Hope and Sesame® sustainable Barista Blend sesamemilk; and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips' new branding on revolutionary new packaging material from NEO Plastics, degradable in landfills into harvestable biogas.

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk

Vegan

A complete source of protein: 8 grams of protein per serving (complete protein = contains all nine of the essential amino acids that humans need to obtain from food sources)

An excellent source of vitamin D and calcium

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Kosher

Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association

The Unsweetened flavors contain 0 grams of sugar and are keto-friendly

Hope and Sesame® has unlocked the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create a delicious plant milk that is both ultra-nutritious and highly sustainable. The new non-GMO sesamemilk is available in three flavors in refrigerated 48 oz bottles (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla and Chocolate Hazelnut); six flavors in shelf-stable 1L Tetra Pak cartons (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate and Chocolate Hazelnut); and the new Barista Blend sesamemilk, specially formulated to perform in hot and iced beverages. This new non-GMO refrigerated sesamemilk line showcases new branding with bold and whimsical packaging that highlights the magic of sesame.

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips

#1 ingredient = real veggies

Popped (not fried!) and full of flavor (Salsa, Sea Salt and BBQ)

3 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber per serving

No cholesterol or trans fats; half the fat of kettle potato chips or veggie straws

Certified Kosher

Certified Gluten-Free

Vegan - certified plant-based by the Plant Based Foods Association

Non-GMO Project Verified

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips will showcase the use of a first-of-its-kind sustainable packaging that transforms into clean, renewable energy through the decomposition process. With this revolutionary new packaging material from NEO Plastics, Mozaics is making it easier than ever for consumers to "do better" by reducing landfill waste while contributing to a better planet. Unlike other snack bags that are either non-degradable or require commercial composting, the new Mozaics packaging does not require separate recycling or disposal and breaks down in any landfill once disposed of in the normal waste stream.

RightRice® Risotto

10 grams of complete, plant-based protein

5 grams of fiber

Almost 40% less net carbohydrates than a bowl of white rice

Vegan

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Kosher

Simple ingredients: lentils, chickpeas, peas and rice

A modern twist on the beloved Italian dish, RightRice® has reimagined risotto with the first-of-its-kind, shelf-stable, dairy-free risotto that is easy to cook in one pot in just 12 minutes. While traditional risotto is labor-intensive and time-consuming, RightRice® Risotto could not be easier - or faster - to make. No more standing over a hot stove stirring for 30+ minutes! Packed with plant-based protein and fiber (with way less carbs than traditional risotto), RightRice® Risotto is made with 90% veggies, meeting the growing consumer demand for quick and convenient plant-based meal solutions. Fantastic on its own or paired with a favorite protein, RightRice® Risotto is completely customizable and a great option for vegans and flexitarians alike.

Planting Hope Commenced Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ticker "J94"

The Company is also pleased to announce that its shares (the "Shares") have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "J94". The Company's Shares are now cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: MYLK) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: J94).

About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, it's naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Sesamemilk is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all 9 essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks. Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk is vegan, a good source of protein, an excellent source of vitamin D and calcium, is Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, and is free from soy and dairy. All Hope and Sesame® products are Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® was awarded Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Food Awards and received the 2020 Sofi Award for Best New Product, Plant-Based Milk from the Specialty Food Association.

About Mozaics

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips deliver tasty crunch that you can feel great about with 3g to 4g of plant protein per serving and 2-3g of dietary fiber. Our #1 ingredients are veggies you can see in each popped chip with flavors including Sea Salt, BBQ and Salsa. Big taste, big nutrition, guilt-free - now that's a REAL veggie chip Mozaics come in 0.75oz. and 3.5oz. sizes and can be purchased individually at www.mozaicschips.com and Amazon. Subscription options also available. Mozaics have been recognized as NEXTY 2020 Finalist, Best New Salty/Savory Snack; as Mindful Food Awards/Best Veggie Chip; and as a Snaxpo Finalist.

About RightRice®

RightRice® redefines a household staple with a delicious vegetable-based rice grain that's packed with the power of vegetables and complete plant-based protein. RightRice® is the first-of-its-kind: a shelf-stable vegetable grain that's a blend of over 90 percent vegetables, including lentils, chickpeas, green peas and rice, that delivers on both taste and nutrition. With 10g of complete protein and 5g fiber per serving, RightRice® delivers more than double the protein, five times the fiber and almost 40 percent fewer net carbohydrates than traditional white rice, and can be prepared in just 10 - 12 minutes. RightRice® is now available in a range of seasoned flavors, along with RightRice® Medley and RightRice® Risotto. RightRice® products are currently sold through more than 7,000 doors in leading retailers across North America, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Kroger, Sprouts, Albertsons/Safeway, HEB, Ahold, Meijer, as well as online through Amazon, Thrive Market, Hive, and RightRice.com. All RightRice products are made using real herbs and spices, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, plant-based, and kosher. For more information visit: www.rightrice.com.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge and award-winning products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

