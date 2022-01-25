

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), an energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Josh Viets as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, with effect from February 1.



Nick Dell'Osso, Chesapeake's Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'As we refocus our portfolio around our strongest assets, Josh's demonstrated operational leadership, technical ability, and diverse experience driving efficiencies which deliver results will play a critical role in our future success.'



For the last two decades, Viets has worked in operational positions of increasing importance at ConocoPhillips Company. He most recently served as Vice President, Delaware Basin.







