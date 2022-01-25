Ontex's smart diaper tag, Orizon, utilizes LoRaWAN connectivity to alert caregivers when pad needs to be changed

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced a collaboration with Ontex, a leading international personal hygiene group, for an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled diaper tag. Ontex developed and owns the smart diaper concept, and worked with Belgian medical device agency Zenso Electronics to seamlessly integrate Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard to alert caregivers via an app when the pad needs to be changed. The solution features a printed sensor, transmitter (clipped onto the diaper) and a mobile or web application, which can accurately determine the saturation level of the diaper. LoRaWAN connectivity offers a small form factor design and ultra-low energy consumption, ideal for this type of solution in a smart hospital or elder care facility.

"Improving the quality of life of patients was a key goal in developing the Orizon smart diaper tag and the reason why we choose to utilize LoRaWAN for the solution," said Annick De Poorter, executive vice president, innovation and sustainability at Ontex. "Caregivers and patients need the flexibility to move around distances in which LoRaWAN was able to securely provide coverage. As a result, the patient experience is immediately improved."

According to Statista, the global smart hospital market in 2026 is expected to reach a value of $84 billion U.S. dollars with outpatient vigilance playing a key role in this growth. As hospitals and elder care facilities face tremendous time and budget pressure to take care of residents, the value of low power wide area networks (LPWAN), such as a LoRaWAN network, is extremely useful to immediately identify any incidents that require follow-up action. The Orizon diaper tag smartly employs LoRaWAN to provide instant saturation data in real time for the caregiver to change the diaper as needed.

"The Orizon smart diaper tag is a strong example of how LoRaWAN is making the world a better and smarter place to live through the improved patient experience. Health and safety should never be overlooked and this joint solution highlights how the IoT is valuable for improving the future of smart hospitals," said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

