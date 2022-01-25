Latest Client Campaign to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Licensing in New York State, Focused on NYC Area

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports and gaming company. The 30-day campaign is valued at approximately $200,000 USD and is focused on promoting brand awareness of the online sports betting brand services becoming live for active users across the state of New York, USA.

This latest social media content campaign comes from Hashoff's largest key account, a Nasdaq listed leader in the e-sports and gaming sector with a current market capital in-excess of $30 Billion. Hashoff's newest top producing client is a global leader in online software services that allows active users to place bets on fantasy sports contests within the top major professional sports leagues around the world (e.g. MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, PGA, UEFA, MMA, UFC, etc.).



On behalf of its client, Hashoff has sourced top ranked micro-influencers to build new brand awareness and to drive new active users to the client's key online properties. Strategic content focuses on the new online sports betting licensing for this key account with the state of New York. Hashoff's freelance content publishers are targeting new users in the metropolitan New York city area. This 30-day campaign was launched on Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter.

This latest social content marketing campaign is evidence of Hashoff's expanding global business and the continued diversification of active key accounts within Hashoff's growing client base. This campaign reaffirms DGTL's commitment to diversifying Hashoff's active client mix as a long-term development strategy. In the first twelve months under DGTL management, Hashoff has diversified its active clients from three core active accounts to a current twelve active global brands and partners, spanning multiple sectors, across the North American, and APAC markets.



Hashoff's newly developed client mix also represents diversification across multiple categories, with new accounts that include top brands and agencies in the e-sports gaming, consumer products, health and beauty, financial services, travel, and electronics industries. The diversification of Hashoff's clients, categories, and global markets provides Hashoff with more consistent long-term revenue growth potential.

DGTL also reports that the proposed Plan of Arrangement to merge with Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is currently on track, as previously reported. All documentation has been provided to Engagement Labs and their shareholders. Engagement Labs has published and delivered a joint information circular with DGTL in connection with their annual general and special meeting of the shareholders to be held on February 14, 2022, to approve, among other items, the proposed Plan of Arrangement. DGTL also reports that it has received condition exchange approval from the Toronto Venture stock exchange to consummate the Plan of Arrangement merger, based on the completion of corporate documentation and filings. More information will be made available post the completion of the shareholders meeting on February 14th, 2022.

