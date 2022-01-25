Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Vanry to the Board of Directors and Lesia Burianyk as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective January 24th, 2022.

Steve Vanry Joins Board of Directors

Mr. Vanry is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the Canadian Investment Manager designation and is a member of the CFA Institute as well as the Vancouver Society of Financial Analysts. His business career includes over 25 years with publicly traded natural resource companies at both management and board level during which time he focused on strategic planning, fund raising, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance and financial reporting.

"Steve brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and wisdom in public company governance and as a Board Member, InZinc will continue to benefit from Steve's 15 year tenure as our former Chief Financial Officer," stated Kerry Curtis, Independent Chairman of InZinc. "His deep knowledge of our Company, broad skill set and extensive public company experience in the mining industry will serve the Company well as we focus on new growth opportunities and building shareholder value."

Lesia Burianyk Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Lesia Burianyk joined InZinc in 2017 and has served as Controller since 2019. Ms. Burianyk has over 15 years of industry experience with TSX-V and CSE listed companies. She is a former audit manager at a Canadian accounting firm specializing in the mining industry. Ms. Burianyk is a CPA, CA and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.

"I am delighted Lesia has accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer," stated Wayne Hubert, Chief Executive Officer. "Ms. Burianyk has worked extensively over the past five years with our Board, Audit Committee and Management at InZinc and we look forward to working with Lesia as our Chief Financial Officer."

Issuance of Stock Options

InZinc announces the grant of stock options to purchase a total of 300,000 common shares of the Company for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.06 per share effective January 24, 2022.

About InZinc

InZinc is well financed and focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its direct and equity interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested exploration targets along a 29km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale zinc belt. InZinc is also a significant shareholder of American West Metals which is advancing the West Desert zinc-copper project and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

