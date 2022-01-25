Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) (OTCQB: TBLLF) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Liam Ruddy as its new chief financial officer.

Mr. Ruddy replaces Tom Rowcliffe, who steps down immediately. Tombill would like to thank Mr. Rowcliffe for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

Mr. Ruddy is a chartered management accountant with 39 years' experience, including 10 years in a UK listed gold mining company where he was instrumental in taking this from a junior explorer into commercial production. He has held senior financial positions in large and mid-size companies and Liam's experience in accounting and finance are complemented by his commercial exposure to precious metals royalties.

Adam Horne, CEO stated, "We are very pleased to have Liam onboard. His valuable experience and leadership in high-growth resource companies further strengthens the Tombill management team at an exciting time in its history."

Liam Ruddy added, "Tombill is a company at the start of its journey with considerable project potential; this makes it a really good time to be joining as its new CFO. There is a great story to write as the Company continues to establish a gold resource and footprint on its own property, following that which has already been established at the neighbouring world class Hardrock project. I am happy to be joining an already established team of professionals with the aim of furthering the business objectives and creating significant shareholder value in the future."

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 700,000 incentive stock options ("Options") exercisable at $0.07 per share for a period of 3 years have been granted to Mr. Ruddy. Subsequent to the issuance of the Options, the Company has a total of 10,523,135 options outstanding with a further 6,771,210 available for issuance.

About Tombill

Tombill owns various royalty-free mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore Camp, Ontario. The Company's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims: 60 are owned and patented, five leased, and nine where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group property comprises 58 claims: 54 owned patents, and four owned mineral rights. The Tombill Main Group claims were originally staked in the first Geraldton Gold Rush in the 1930's by Tom Johnson and his brother Bill.

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Reda Jalabi

Strategic Development

Email: reda@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2361

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111512