Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Craftport Cannabis Corp. (CSE: CFT) ("Craftport Cannabis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 15,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per common share for gross proceeds of $3 million. The Company expects to close the Offering by March 8, 2022.

The Offering Price of $0.20 represents a 25% premium to the Company's last closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on January 24, 2022 of $0.16 per common share. Net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

The common shares of the Company issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including CSE approval. No finders fees will be paid in connection with the Offering.

About Craftport Cannabis

Craftport Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis licensed producer operating out of Peachland, British Columbia. The Company intends to focus on the Canadian premium craft cannabis recreational market by utilizing an asset light model. It intends to leverage legacy roots and know how in order to introduce unique genetics and strains to the Canadian market.

For more information about Craftport Cannabis, please refer to information available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the CSE website.

Mike Cosic

Chief Executive Officer

Craftport Cannabis Corp.

mike.c@craftportcannabis.com

416-723-2103

