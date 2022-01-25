Hepsiburada's Hepsipay Launches 'Buy Now Pay Later' Feature for Hepsipay Wallet Users

--- Feature gives customers additional flexibility to buy the products they need with the option of delaying payment for one month --

ISTANBUL, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepsipay, the digital open wallet of leading Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada (NASDAQ:HEPS), today announces that Hepsipay Wallet users will be able to 'buy now' and make their payments one month later than the purchase date.

Helping Customers Meet Their Needs

The 'Buy Now Pay Later' feature, the first of its kind for e-commerce platforms in Turkey, will make Hepsiburada's customers' lives easier, offering high-quality products as quickly and affordably as possible. The Hepsipay system calculates a 'Buy Now Pay Later' limit for each customer according to their personal needs, taking into account their past online shopping performance. After the limit is set in the Hepsipay Wallet, customers can shop within the specified amount and delay payments by one month. Hepsipay's 'Buy Now Pay Later' feature is valid for debit and credit cards. The new feature will be used only for products sold by Hepsiburada, with certain basket size and according to customer limits. In the upcoming period, the 'Buy Now Pay Later' feature might be also expanded to other merchants who sell their products on the platform.

Hepsipay General Manager Ozan Bayulgen said: "With 'Buy Now Pay Later' now offered by the Hepsipay Wallet, we can provide financial support to our customers without being dependent on their bank. By offering personalised and innovative financial support for our customers, we will continue to ensure they get the products that they need and make their lives easier with a reliable and fast payment experience. 'Buy Now Pay Later' adds to our industry-leading offering and demonstrates our commitment to Hepsiburada's vision of leading digitalization of commerce in Turkey."

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to its customers' everyday needs and to help make people's lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through Hepsiburada's embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of September 2021, Hepsiburada seamlessly connected 39.6 million members and approximately 67 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, Hepsiburada is committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through its 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' program, Hepsiburada reached over 24,000 female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

