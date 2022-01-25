NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extra distribution in Atlas Copco (07/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Atlas Copco AB (Atlas Copco) published on January 25, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Atlas Copco has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for April 26, 2022, approves an extra distribution of SEK 8.00 per share through split redemption. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA, ATCOB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038624