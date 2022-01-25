Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
WKN: A2JLJU ISIN: SE0011166610 Ticker-Symbol: ACO2 
25.01.2022 | 15:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extra distribution in Atlas Copco (07/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Atlas Copco AB
(Atlas Copco) published on January 25, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Atlas Copco has proposed that the Annual General
Meeting (AGM), scheduled for April 26, 2022, approves an extra distribution of
SEK 8.00 per share through split redemption. The Ex-date is yet to be
determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA, ATCOB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038624
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
