Purchase of own shares of AB Šiauliu bankas

From 2022-01-26 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB Šiauliu bankas ORS (ISIN code LT0000102253) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2022-01-26. Order entry - from 09:00 till 15:30 EET. Order uncross - 15:45 EET. The settlement date - 2022-01-27. The price per share is EUR 0.74 The maximum number of shares to buy is 2 104 598 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1 Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: SAB1LOS3