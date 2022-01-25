Antimicrobial Coatings Market size worth $ 7.56 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.75% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The driving market growth of antimicrobial coatings is rising awareness among consumers regarding safety and hygiene, strict government regulations, and increasing adoption of antimicrobial coatings in many industrial applications.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Antimicrobial Coatings Market" By Type (Metallic, Non-Metallic), By Application (Hospitals And Clinics, Food And Beverage Industries, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plants), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market size was valued at USD 3.32 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.56 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.75% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview

The increasing use of the antimicrobial coating in the healthcare and medical sector across the globe with an increase in awareness regarding increasing health diseases propel the market growth of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market, due to the rise in government strict rules and regulations regarding the healthcare sector for using proper and appropriate prevention treatment for the infected person from the disease. While increasing awareness among consumers regarding the infection and conditions, they started using hygienic products for disinfection of their houses which do not affect them by the bacteria, with the help of antimicrobial paints for removing the microorganisms that contact treated surfaces.

It protects against various microbial invasions by impeding the growth of unwanted microbes, which can either cause diseases or degradation of the product. It also protects from fungi, considered an essential feature for specific outdoor applications. The broader application of these coatings in the healthcare industry boosts the demand for antimicrobial coating. Another factor is the geriatric population, decreasing fertility levels, and life expectancy. Medical devices play a crucial role in providing healthcare and improving people's health.

The increasing number of healthcare sectors using antimicrobial-treated medical tools adopt specific infection control strategies. Medical devices are coated with antimicrobial agents, which decreases infection rates. The newly found virus COVID-19 can be spread from one person to another through cough or sneeze and by touching the infected surface. To provide a safe environment for the patients and medical staff, the healthcare industry adopts antimicrobial-protected tools, which are currently boosting the market growth of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market. Due to the increase in the production of antimicrobial coating applications, the toxic mechanisms from the industries that affect the environment and human life are the factors restraining the market growth of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market.

Key Developments

On April 2020 , the Indian Institute of Technology had developed spray-based antimicrobial coatings for Personal Protective Equipment, such as face masks, which will kill bacteria and viruses.

, the had developed spray-based antimicrobial coatings for Personal Protective Equipment, such as face masks, which will kill bacteria and viruses. On May 2020 , PPG Industries launched a quick-ship program for PPG SILVERSAN antibacterial powder coating, formulated specially with silver ionic technology.

, PPG Industries launched a quick-ship program for PPG SILVERSAN antibacterial powder coating, formulated specially with silver ionic technology. On May 2020 , AkzoNobel re-launched the Interpon D1000 and 2000 architectural powder coatings with additional microbial properties in the COVID-19 pandemic.

, AkzoNobel re-launched the Interpon D1000 and 2000 architectural powder coatings with additional microbial properties in the COVID-19 pandemic. On December 2020 , Nippe Home Products Co. Ltd. started selling the Protection Interior Wall VK-200 for DIY, an anti-viral and anti-bacterial water-based paint for indoor use.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Axalta Coatings Systems LTD, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Company Ltd, RPM International Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, and Diamond Vogel.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By Type

Metallic



Non-Metallic

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By Application

Hospitals and Clinics



Food and Beverage Industries



Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plants



Buildings and Construction



Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Geography

North America

U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

