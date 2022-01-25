The "Regulatory Report: Portugal HNB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an overview of the current regulatory framework in place for heated and oral tobacco and nicotine pouches, as well as discussion of the possible future changes that could be brought in soon.

In Portugal, heated tobacco and other "novelties" are subject to the same restrictions as traditional cigarettes in terms of sales, advertising and public place usage. Producers of heated tobacco must obtain authorisation before products are placed on the market, unlike most other EU states in which they only need to place a notification.

Snus is banned in Portugal, but nicotine pouches are subject only to consumer safety laws. Excise tax is levied on heated tobacco consumables and oral tobacco, but no excise tax is levied on pouches.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Outlook Portugal: The Basics National Regulatory Framework Age Restrictions Product Restrictions Labelling And Packaging Obligation To Notify Retail Channel Restrictions Public Usage Advertising And Marketing Taxation Relevant Laws Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54ssqd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005831/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900