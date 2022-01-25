Food Waste Recycling Machine Market to Surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032 - Fact.MR Study

North American Food Waste Recycling Machine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2032

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR's recently published report on the food waste recycling machine market offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading segments in terms of capacity, sales channel, end user & region. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global food waste recycling machine market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032, from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 5.2 billion in 2032.

Food waste in landfills has become a serious environmental concern around the world. As a result, manufacturers have developed food waste recycling machines that can be deployed in both home and commercial settings.

Machines that recycle food waste and turn it to compost in less than 24 hours have been introduced by manufacturers. In the following years, the market is expected to grow by 1.7X.

Wastage has reached frightening levels. More than 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted each year, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Recycling large amounts of trash is proving to be a difficult undertaking for governments all around the world.

For example, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have set a goal of halving food waste by 2030, as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) announced in 2015. Even the European Parliament adopted a measure to decrease food waste by 2030 and introduced recycling targets as part of the 'Circular Economy Package' in 2018.

Initiatives like this are critical in boosting global demand for food waste recycling equipment by nearly a quarter, or 25%, above present levels.

The next lucrative markets for food waste recycling machine producers are Asia-Pacific and Europe. East Asia, South Asia, and Europe each account for roughly 19.3%, 18.5%, and 21.6% market share. This is due to the region's large number of tiny and unorganized players, as well as widespread worries about efficient food waste management.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 2.6 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 2.7 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 5.2 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6.6%

Key Takeaways:

North America food waste recycling market to remain dominant by contributing over 24.2% to the overall market share.

food waste recycling market to remain dominant by contributing over 24.2% to the overall market share. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the global market.

region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the global market. By end-user, restaurants and hotels hold 32.4% of the market share.

By capacity, 0-50 Kg/Day segment to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2032.

Growth Drivers:

The food waste recycling machine market is being driven by concerns about proper and efficient food waste management across regions.

Rising awareness regarding food waste and to reduce it is expected to propel the demand of food waste recycling machine. This has also created a surge in demand for waste collection systems.

Competitive Landscape

As there are so many domestic and regional players, the global food waste recycling machine market is highly fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading organizations also use new product creation as a strategic way to expand their market presence among consumers. As a result of these measures, an innovative food waste recycling machine has been implemented. For instance,

In the year 2021, Maeko devised a machine that smashes food waste and makes bio-organic compost in an anaerobic atmosphere that is ready to use within a day. It also employs a bio-enzyme filtration technology that breaks down all forms of food waste while also removing odors and undesirable smells. In addition, its industrial composters are found in hotels, restaurants, schools, shops, and even private residences.

WLabs just released the Zera Food Recycler, a kitchen appliance that can turn food waste into fertilizers in under 24 hours. It uses a completely automated technique to transform roughly 95% garbage into homegrown fertilizer.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are:

BioHiTech Global

Emerson Electric Co.

KCS Engineering

Oklin International

Enic Co. Limited

Hungry Giant Recycling

Bhor Engineering Company

Weimar Biotech

IMC WasteStation

Ridan Composting Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Food Waste Recycling Machine Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the food waste recycling machine market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global food waste recycling machine market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Capacity :

0-50 Kg/Day



50-100 Kg/Day



101-300 Kg/Day



301-500 Kg/Day



501-1,000 Kg/Day



Above 1,000 Kg/Day

By Sales Channel :

Online Sales Channel



Offline Sales Channel

By End-User :

Food Processing Centre's



Restaurants & Hotels



Schools & Universities



Composting Sites



Others

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



MEA

Key Questions Covered in Food Waste Recycling Machine Market Report

The report offers insight into the food waste recycling machine market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for food waste recycling machine market between 2022 and 2032.

Food waste recycling machine market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Food waste recycling machine market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

