

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The daily Covid cases in the United States broke the dreaded 1 million mark on Monday, for the fourth time this month.



Omicron is an extremely transmissible variant that has driven an unprecedented number of cases in recent weeks in the country.



With 10,00800 new cases, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. has risen to 71,709,180, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 1963 additional casualties, the total Covid death toll has risen to 868,512.



California reported the most number of cases - 2,14000 - on Monday, while Illinois led in casualties, 357.



Despite the Monday surge, there has been a consistent fall in the weekly average of new cases in the past few days. The rate of rise in Covid infection in the country has fallen to minus-9 percent in a fortnight from the 200 percent-plus levels recorded until a week ago.



Likewise, the rate of increase in Covid-related hospitalizations has slowed down notably. It increased by only 14 percent in two weeks, to 157,276, according to New York Times.



There is a 25 percent rise in the weekly average of Covid deaths.



44,828,957 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 210,459,963 Americans, or 63.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.2 percent of people above 65.



250,964,433 people, or more than 75 percent of the eligible population, have received the first dose.



More than 40 percent of the eligible population have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.







