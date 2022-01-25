Anzeige
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

London, January 25

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock World Mining Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2021, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 24 February 2022.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 2427

Date: 25 January 2022

