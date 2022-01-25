Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 25
[25.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|18,712,540.00
|USD
|0
|153,620,036.41
|8.2095
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,388,150.00
|EUR
|0
|50,409,971.13
|9.3557
