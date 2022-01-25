Anzeige
25.01.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Dala Energi AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (21/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Dala Energi AB (publ), company
registration number 556000-9374, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Dala Energi AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be January 27, 2022 

The company has 24,771,656 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:           DE           
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 24,771,656       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0000201253      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         246129         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  556000-9374       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
---------------
65  Utilities
---------------
6510 Utilities
---------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46(0)812157690.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
