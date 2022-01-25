Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Dala Energi AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (21/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Dala Energi AB (publ), company registration number 556000-9374, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Dala Energi AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be January 27, 2022 The company has 24,771,656 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: DE -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 24,771,656 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000201253 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 246129 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556000-9374 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------- 65 Utilities --------------- 6510 Utilities --------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46(0)812157690.