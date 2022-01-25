Sales Intelligence Market Size to Reach USD 7.35 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 10.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sales Intelligence Market is Segmented by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Application (Lead Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting, and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & ECommerce, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2030.

The global sales intelligence market size was valued at USD 2.78 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Sales Intelligence Market Are:

The increasing need for creating an ideal customer profile data quality management and managing leads better is expected to drive the growth of the Sales Intelligence market. Sales Intelligence software enables businesses to make better use of internal and external data in order to boost sales and enhance sales processes. It also increases the quality and number of sales leads by utilizing data to identify new opportunities and providing salespeople with the necessary information to capitalize on them.

Sales intelligence market players are likely to benefit from factors such as the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to automate pre-sales activities and the increased usage of corporate technographics to identify buying intent and improve prospecting

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Sales Intelligence Market :

The sales intelligence market is expected to develop due to factors such as increased demand for improved client targeting and acquisition. Furthermore, increasing technological improvements are generating numerous growth chances by assisting businesses in obtaining an accurate picture of their clients, which is critical for effective sales and marketing. Deep sales insights tailored to the demands of target audiences, responsibilities, and difficulties have further raised the demand for sales intelligence systems.

Moreover, the sales intelligence market also aids in the creation of accurate personas and the establishment of value propositions while evaluating providers. It also allows companies to identify sales triggers and give their offers to customers at the proper time with the most persuasive sales arguments. Furthermore, limiting the population funnels research and budgets to clients with the best profit potential, allowing businesses to optimize their ROI, in turn, encourages Sales Intelligence market expansion.

The surge in demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools is expected to further drive the growth of the sale intelligence market. Data enrichment enables businesses to maximize their data, which opens up new marketing opportunities, communication channels, and improved client targeting. Furthermore, since most online experiences begin with a basic search, content optimization is becoming increasingly important. With so much new content being created every day, there's a greater danger of content overload. As a result, sales intelligence assists organizations in achieving top rankings for content pieces that they post each day or week, as 70% to 90% of web traffic visits the first page of search results.

Lack of awareness about the software is one of the key factors that can impede the growth of the global sales intelligence market.

Sales Intelligence Market Share Analysis:

Based on components, the software segment is expected to hold the largest Sales Intelligence market. The developers are using analytical algorithms and natural language processing (NLP) technology to find meaning in massive amounts of unstructured textual data in order to produce sales intelligence software. This is the primary reason for the market's growth in software sales intelligence.

Based on region, the sales intelligence market share was dominated by North America in 2020, Because of the increased acceptance of sales intelligence solutions across end-user industries including BFSI, retail, and healthcare.

However, due to an increase in demand for sales intelligence solutions in the BFSI sector to improve customer experience, Asia-Pacific is likely to develop significantly during the projection period. In the regional insurance business, sales intelligence is becoming a viable solution for detecting consumer behavior, which is projected to drive the sales intelligence market in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players

Clearbit

Demandbase, Inc.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

Data Axle

HG Insights

InsideView.

LinkedIn Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ZoomInfo Technologies LLC

Zoho Corporation

Others

