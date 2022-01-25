Nickel-zinc batteries will be coupled with geothermal power to support 30MW of critical IT load at a data center in Wyoming, in the US. The batteries' lifespan can be up to 15 years, while its roundtrip efficiency stands at 85%.Oregon-based battery manufacturer ZincFive will provide its nickel-zinc batteries to data center developer Wyoming Hyperscale Black Box to equip its upcoming facility in Aspen, Wyoming. The data center will be the first of its kind to utilize nickel-zinc battery-based uninterruptible power supply (UPS) as its sole source of backup energy storage, complementing its commitment ...

