According to BloombergNEF, electrolyzer shipments may reach up to 2.5GW in 2022, up significantly from 458MW last year. China and the United States will become the world's first and second markets, respectively.Electrolyzer sales are expected to quadruple this year driven by the Chinese, US, and European markets, wrote BloombergNEF in a report published on Friday, adding that clean hydrogen demand from industry should be the main driver. "Electrolyzer manufacturers delivered 458 megawatts in 2021, and BNEF expects shipments to at least quadruple in 2022, to between 1.8-2.5 gigawatts. China will ...

