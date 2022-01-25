Qatar Tourism: Sporting Events to Look Out for in Qatar 2022

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the 300 days to go until the start of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, the country will welcome a series of elite international sporting events, continuing a tourism drive.

From an ATP tennis competition to European Tour golf and the MotoGP, Qatar has lots in store for adventure-hungry visitors looking for professional sporting action.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Sport brings people together and hosting international sporting events allows us to be part of, and to facilitate, cross-cultural moments of human achievement and utility. The country's ability to host these events demonstrates the trust in Qatar's ability and health and safety measures to keep players safe when competing at world-class venues. We look forward to welcoming outstanding players, management teams, and of course all the fans to Qatar throughout the year."

Qatar as a nation places a priority on sports and is one of the few countries to celebrate a National Sports Day as a bank holiday, which this year will take place on 8 Feb. For visitors looking to participate in, as well as watch, the action, Qatar Tourism has curated a Sports & Adventure package, in collaboration with 365 Adventures, to give sports enthusiasts a three-day fix of exciting activities.

Sports & Adventure Package

Sports & Adventure Day 1 Morning SUP tour of The Pearl-Qatar Afternoon Immersive horseback riding with the Al Shaqab Racing Academy Evening Sunset kayaking at the mangroves Day 2 Morning Round of golf / quad biking Afternoon Desert safari to Inland Sea Evening Overnight desert camping Day 3 Morning Scuba diving at GMC Reef Afternoon Sandboarding near Sealine camp Evening Relaxing spa experience

Book the package now at: https://365adventures.me/sports-and-adventure-packages/

Upcoming sporting events in Qatar

Katara International Horse Festival (https://stats.newswire.com/x/html?final=aHR0cHM6Ly9raWFoZi5xYS8&hit%2Csum=WyIzZHMxOHYiLCIzZHMxOHciLCIzZHMxOHUiXQ) (2 - 12 Feb. 2022)

Discover Qatar's rich equestrian heritage and learn how the country is a pioneer in breeding purebred Arabians at this 10-day event in Katara Cultural Village. The festival offers various activities for guests to experience, including a horse exhibition and parade, light show, art and painting exhibits, as well as numerous food and beverage stalls.

Qatar Masters (https://stats.newswire.com/x/html?final=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cucWF0YXItbWFzdGVycy5jb20v&hit%2Csum=WyIzZHMxOHgiLCIzZHMxOHkiLCIzZHMxOHUiXQ) (TBC 2022)

This European Tour golf tournament has been held in Doha since 1998, and rotates between Qatar's two championship-level courses, Education City Golf Club and Doha Golf Club. Previously won by the likes of Ernie Els, Adam Scott, Paul Lawrie and Henrik Stenson.

The Qatar Open (https://stats.newswire.com/x/html?final=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuYXRwdG91ci5jb20vZW4vdG91cm5hbWVudHMvZG9oYS80NTEvb3ZlcnZpZXc&hit%2Csum=WyIzZHMxOHoiLCIzZHMxOTAiLCIzZHMxOHUiXQ) (14 - 19 Feb. 2022)

Part of the ATP 250 tour, this annual men's professional tennis tournament is played outside on hard courts. Famous victors have included Boris Becker, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Qatar Ladies Open (https://stats.newswire.com/x/html?final=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cud3RhdGVubmlzLmNvbS90b3VybmFtZW50LzEwMDMvZG9oYQ&hit%2Csum=WyIzZHMxOTEiLCIzZHMxOTIiLCIzZHMxOHUiXQ) (20 - 26 Feb. 2022)

This professional women's tennis tournament is a WTA 500 event on the WTA Tour. Previously won by famous players such as Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova and the defending champion Petra Kvitová.

Al Adaid Desert Challenge (https://stats.newswire.com/x/html?final=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuYWxhZGFpZC5xYS8&hit%2Csum=WyIzZHMxOTMiLCIzZHMxOTQiLCIzZHMxOHUiXQ) (TBC 2022)

The Al Adaid Desert Challenge is an extreme sports race that features on the International Cycling Union calendar. The gruelling event involves 60 kilometres for cyclists and 28 kilometres for runners, starting from the Sealine area and stretching to one of Qatar's most impressive natural wonders: the 'Inland Sea', or Khor Al Adaid.

Grand Prix of Qatar (https://stats.newswire.com/x/html?final=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubW90b2dwLmNvbS9lbi9ldmVudC9RYXRhcg&hit%2Csum=WyIzZHMxOTUiLCIzZHMxOTYiLCIzZHMxOHUiXQ) (4 - 6 March 2022)

One of the most exciting events on the MotoGP calendar, the motorcycle race will take place at the impressive Losail circuit, which recently hosted the 2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. Having hosted the first-ever floodlit MotoGP back in 2008, this location never fails to impress. Notable winners have included Jorge Lorenzo, Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi.

To find out more information on new sporting adventures and developments in Qatar, visit: https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/things-to-do/adventures

Travellers set to transit through Qatar should look to combine their sports and adventure trip with the world's best value stopover packages, launched by Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar and supported by Qatar Tourism.

-Ends-

Please note, final event dates may be subject to change regarding the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism's Press Office on:

+974 7774 7863 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2022 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 95 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora, including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets. Travellers set to transit through Qatar should turn one holiday into two with the world's best value stopover packages, launched by Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar and supported by Qatar Tourism.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourismis the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @VisitQatar

Instagram: @VisitQatar

Related Images











Image 1: Qatar Tourism

















Image 2: Qatar Tourism









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment