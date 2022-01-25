Clean Invest Africa Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding and TVR

25 January 2022

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company" or the "Group")

DIRECTORS' HOLDINGS AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

The Company anounces, further to the AGM of Shareholders and the passing of Resolution 7, that the following Directors' holdings in the Company's issued share capital are as follows:

DIRECTOR ORDINARY SHARES % ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL Filippo Fantechi 236,044,186 18.82 Noel Lyons 35,720,000 2.85 Paul Ryan 33,398,000 2.66

Shareholders are reminded of the announcement of 16 September 2021, whereby, amongst other things, shareholders were being asked to approve the conversion of outstanding professional fees owing to Directors into Ordinary Shares of the Company.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 1,254,138,501 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 1,254,138,501 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Filippo Fantechi 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Clean Invest Africa plc b) LEI: 213800WAVVOPS85N2205 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code: Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each

GB00BF52QX07 b) Nature of the transaction: Professional fees in lieu of cash c) Price(s) and volume(s): Issue of shares Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,800,000 Issue of warrants Price(s) Volume(s) d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above Issue of shares Price(s) Volume(s) Issue of warrants Price(s) Volume(s) e) Date of the transaction: 21 January 2022 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Noel Lyons 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Clean Invest Africa plc b) LEI: 213800WAVVOPS85N2205 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code: Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each



GB00BF52QX07 b) Nature of the transaction: Professional fees in lieu of cash c) Price(s) and volume(s): Issue of shares Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,800,000 Issue of warrants Price(s) Volume(s) d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above Issue of shares Price(s) Volume(s) Issue of warrants Price(s) Volume(s) e) Date of the transaction: 21 January 2022 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue