

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday along with treasury yields, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting that is expected to signal the beginning of interest rate hikes in March.



The Fed begins its two-day meeting today and will conclude on Wednesday.



Although no policy change is expected, the accompanying statement could signal about the first rate hike in March.



Markets are pricing in a total of four hikes this year to curb inflation.



The safe-haven greenback also found support from escalating geopolitical tensions amid a buildup of Russian troops near the border of Ukraine.



President Joe Biden held a video conference call with European leaders to discuss the Ukraine crisis.



The greenback advanced to a fresh 3-week high of 1.3436 against the pound and near a 5-week high of 1.1266 against the euro, reversing from its early lows of 1.3496 and 1.1329, respectively. The greenback is seen locating resistance around 1.32 against the pound and 1.10 against the euro.



The greenback edged higher to 0.7121 against the aussie and 0.6661 against the kiwi, up from its Asian session's lows of 0.7175 and 0.6709, respectively. The greenback is poised to find resistance around 0.70 against the aussie and 0.65 against the kiwi.



The greenback touched a 5-day high of 114.16 against the yen and near a 2-week high of 0.9204 against the franc, off its prior lows of 113.67 and 0.9125, respectively. The next possible resistance for the greenback lies around 116.00 against the yen and 0.94 against the franc.



The greenback was up at 1.2669 against the loonie, rising from a low of 1.2618 hit at 7:30 pm ET. On the upside, 1.30 is likely seen as its next resistance level.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de