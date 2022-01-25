The "CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Forecast 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T

The report provides the segmentation of the CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T

Cases of CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T by Mutation Types

CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T

3. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019- 2032)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2019-2032)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2019-2032)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Scenario in France (2019-2032)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2019-2032)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2019-2032)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2019-2032)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2019-2032)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Treatment and Management

6.2. CD19/CD20 Bi-specific CAR-T Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

