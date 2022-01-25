Index to underlie rare earth and strategic metals ETF

Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) announced the licensing of the MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (ticker: MVREMX) to Hanwha Asset Management, a leading Korean asset management company that offers a full range of financial investment products.

The MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (ticker: MVREMX) tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the global rare earth and strategic metals segment. Its unique pure-play approach requires that companies have to generate at least 50% of their revenue from rare earth and strategic metals or from mining projects that have the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenue from rare earth/strategic metal when developed. The index includes refiners, recyclers, and producers of rare earth strategic metals and minerals.

"We are proud to see our strategic partnership with Hanwha be realized with the launch of the Hanwha ARIRANG Global Rare Earth Strategic Metals Company MV ETF listed on the Korean Exchange," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MV Index Solutions. "We are confident that this launch is just the beginning of a range of innovative new ETFs to be launched by Hanwha that track MV Index Solutions indexes," he continued.

"Hanwha ARIRANG Global Rare Earth&Strategic Metals Company MV ETF (KS:415920) is the first ETF in Korea, mainly investing in rare earth and strategic metals. With a partnership with MVIS, investors can easily invest in major companies that consider the Net Zero Era and next leading industries. Hanwha will continue to strive to provide investment opportunities by discovering various growth themes in the future," said Hanwha Asset Management.

The MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (ticker: MVREMX) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (ticker: MVREMX)

Number of Components: 20

Base Date: 28 December 2007

Base Value: 1000

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.19 billion in assets under management (as of 25 January 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Hanwha Asset Management www.hanwha.com

Hanwha Asset Management is one of the top four asset management companies in Korea that offers a full range of financial instruments, including stocks, fixed income, MMFs, fund of funds, social overhead capital, derivatives, real estate, hedge fund, PEF, and ETFs, in both domestic and overseas capital markets. Hanwha Asset Management's ARIRANG ETF launched the very first index fund in Korea in 2009. Since then, they have 43 products, becoming Korea's leading investment brand.

