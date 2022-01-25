GoPegasus: "Art On Wheels" Program Rolls Out to Promote C. Florida's Arts and Cultural Industry

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / A global travel, transportation and events company with headquarters in Orlando, Florida is launching an innovative program to promote the region's nonprofit arts and culture industry in a way that will "move" residents and global visitors - literally. GoPegasus today officially rolls out "Art on Wheels," its program to convert luxury coach buses into "moving canvases" showcasing the works of local artists.

GoPegasus has joined forces with United Arts of Central Florida and the Orange County Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs to kick off the program in conjunction with Arts & Culture Advocacy Day, an annual mission trip to Tallahassee conducted by leaders from these and other local arts and cultural organizations. The group will travel to the state capital today via the inaugural "Art on Wheels" bus for two days of networking events and meetings with legislators. United Arts has participated in the mission for more than 20 years.

"Just like the cultural community appreciates when people attend their events and programs, we know that our legislators appreciate when we visit the state capital to see firsthand what they are doing," said Jennifer Evins, president & CEO of United Arts of Central Florida, among the leaders attending the mission. "Going with a unified voice and requesting full funding for the arts is critical when so many other voices are also being heard by our legislators. This bus wrap will be seen by thousands of people who we hope will also let their legislators know how important funding for the arts is in their communities."

Said Director of Arts & Cultural Affairs/ Chief Arts Instigator, Orange County, Terry Olson, "I can't think of a more fitting and unique way to showcase the personality of Orange County than in beautifully designed luxury motorcoaches. Arts and culture is a major economic engine for our community, and these vehicles will literally do that - become a vehicle for communicating that value."

GoPegasus commissioned Orlando-based muralist, graphic designer and illustrator Christian Stanley for its first "Art on Wheels" installation. "While there are many examples of iconic imagery that come to mind when thinking of Orlando, swans and citrus fruit are two that represent the history and heart of the area," said Stanley. "I am honored to be able to represent the arts scene of Central Florida with this design, and hope that this project helps to deliver the message that the arts are essential to our community."

GoPegasus Vice President and 2016 Orlando Business Journal Executive of the Year Claudia Menezes added, "For more than 25 years, our transportation and travel planning company has cared passionately about the arts community. We developed 'Art on Wheels' as a natural extension of our company's commitment to our community, clients, excellence and innovation. When the arts thrive, we all thrive."

The company is currently in talks with potential sponsors for its program with the goal of securing underwriters for more than 10 buses in its fleet, as well as conducting interviews with artists to pair with those supporters. Artists can contact Christine@gopegasus.com for more information.

According to a 2017 study by United Arts in the Central Florida seven-county region, conservatively $399.9 million dollars are generated annually by nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and their audiences in direct economic activity, and the industry supports more than 13,700 jobs and $39.9 million in culture-related revenue for state and local governments annually.

About United Arts of Central Florida

United Arts of Central Florida is a collaboration of individuals, businesses, governments and school districts, foundations, arts and cultural organizations, and artists. Its mission is to enrich communities by investing in arts, science and history. United Arts serves residents and visitors in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties through the more than 75 local arts, science and history organizations it supports. It does this by providing direct support through grants and contracts for services, collaborative fundraising, arts education opportunities, advocacy, and technical and administrative assistance. Since 1989, United Arts has invested more than $170 million in Central Florida's arts and culture.

For more information, visit http://www.UnitedArts.cc or call 407.628.0333.

About Orange County Government

Orange County Government strives to serve its residents and guests with integrity, honesty, fairness and professionalism. Located in Central Florida, Orange County includes 13 municipalities and is home to world-famous theme parks, one of the nation's largest convention centers and a thriving life science research park. Seven elected members make up the Board of County Commissioners, including the Mayor, who is elected countywide. For more information, please visit www.OCFL.net or go to Orange County Government's social media channels. The mission of the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Advisory Council is to elevate the status of Central Florida's arts and culture to that befitting a world-class community.

About GoPegasus

GoPegasus is a global travel, transportation and events company with headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Setting a standard for premier service and further differentiated by offering the largest fleet of passenger buses in Florida, GoPegasus' planning expertise extends to hotels, attractions, dining, and events in its home state and throughout the globe. The company offers a one-stop shop approach for group travel and service, with a dedicated team of professionals working around the clock to deliver a stress-free meeting and travel experience. GoPegasus' team members are committed to making a difference, providing a blend of logistics planning, 24/7-dispatch service, GPS tracking and experienced professional driving personnel - all dedicated to passenger safety. When choosing GoPegasus, clients are always covered by the company's core values of Safety, Quality, and Integrity. For more information, visit GoPegasus.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. gopegasus artonwheelsflorida

