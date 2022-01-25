The "CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Forecast 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.

It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)

The report provides the segmentation of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)

Cases of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) by Mutation Types

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)

3. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019-2032)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2019-2032)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2019-2032)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2019-2032)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2019-2032)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2019-2032)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2019-2032)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2019-2032)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Treatment and Management

6.2. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

