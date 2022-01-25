Q4 2021 revenues: €549.6 million, up 21.0% (up 18.8% like-for-like) Good growth in France: €208.1 million, up 7.8% Strong growth momentum accelerating in international markets: €341.5 million,

up 30.8% (up 26.9% like-for-like)

2021 revenues: €1,911 million, up 16.3% (+17.0% like-for-like), 20th consecutive year of growth

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL), (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics announces today its sales for the fourth quarter 2021.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « We are very pleased to celebrate ID Logistics' 20th anniversary with a solid commercial performance. Our leadership in e-commerce and our ability to anticipate peak periods in the last quarter of the year have enabled us to achieve another year of sustained growth. We look forward to 2022 with confidence and intend to continue developing our profitable growth model and successfully integrate the two acquisitions made at the end of 2021. »

Revenues (€ million) 2021 2020 % change Like-for-like

change Fourth quarter France 208.1 193.1 +7.8% +7.8% International 341.5 261.0 +30.8% +26.9% Total 549.6 454.1 +21.0% +18.8% Full-Year France 775.9 721.0 +7.6% +7.6% International 1 135.0 921.8 +23.1% +24.4% Total 1 910.9 1 642.8 +16.3% +17.0%

*see definitions in appendix

SUSTAINED GROWTH IN THE 4TH QUARTER

ID Logistics maintained strong revenue growth in the 4th quarter of 2021 to reach €549.6 million, up +21.0% as reported and 18.8% like-for-like. This performance is all the more significant given that activity in Q4 2020 had already rebounded by +12.0% compared to 2019.

In France , ID Logistics is increasing its pace with a good +7.8% increase in revenues to €208.1 million in the past quarter.

, ID Logistics is increasing its pace with a good +7.8% increase in revenues to €208.1 million in the past quarter. Outside France, growth continued in Q4 2021 at a sustained pace, with revenues up 30.8% to €341.5 million. Adjusted for the consolidation of GVT in Benelux in December 2021 and a generally favorable currency effect, international activities grew by 26.9%.

CONFIRMATION OF GOOD MOMENTUM IN 2021 WITH GROWTH OF 16.3%

Since its creation in 2001, ID Logistics has recorded 20 consecutive years of growth and ended 2021 with revenues of €1,910.9m, up +16.3% (+17.0% like-for-like), after a year 2020 that had already seen a good level of growth at +7.1%.

In 2021, ID Logistics started 22 new operations, a level that is similar to 2020.

The share of e-commerce activity continues to grow at 28% in 2021, including 33% in the 4th quarter of the year.

NEW CONTRACTS

The number of tenders to which ID Logistics is invited remains significant. For example, the Group won or started up the following new contracts during the fourth quarter 2021:

Bosch strengthens its partnership with the ID Logisticcs group by entrusting it with the management of its electric utility stock in France . The 46,000 m² warehouse located in the south of Paris will hold 46,000 references for store and e-commerce orders.

. The 46,000 m² warehouse located in the south of Paris will hold 46,000 references for store and e-commerce orders. In Spain , ID Logistics is expanding its collaboration with Campofrío, a leading Spanish company in the food industry, with a new logistics center that will be in operation by 2023. Located in Burgos, the new warehouse will be equipped with the latest technologies in the sector and will be a benchmark site in terms of sustainability.

, ID Logistics is expanding its collaboration with Campofrío, a leading Spanish company in the food industry, with a new logistics center that will be in operation by 2023. Located in Burgos, the new warehouse will be equipped with the latest technologies in the sector and will be a benchmark site in terms of sustainability. In Brazil, Heineken has selected ID Logistics to manage a warehouse in the state of Minas Gerais from April 2022.

OUTLOOK

ID Logistics is well positioned to continue its profitable expansion in 2022, while remaining vigilant to the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis. The first months of 2022 will also be devoted to the integration of GVT in the Benelux and Colisweb in France, companies acquired at the end of 2021. Finally, ID Logistics remains attentive to external growth opportunities, mainly in the United States.

Next Report

2021 annual results: March 16, 2022, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics managed by Eric Hémar is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 350 sites across 17 countries, representing nearly 7.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 25,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

Appendix

Like-for-like change

Changes in revenue on a like-for-like basis reflect ID Logistics' organic performance excluding the impact of:

acquisitions and disposals: the revenue contribution of companies acquired during the period is excluded from the same period, and the revenue contribution made by companies sold during the previous period is also excluded from that period;

changes in the applicable accounting principles;

changes in exchange rates by calculating the revenues in the various periods based on identical exchange rates, so that the reported figures for the previous period are translated using the exchange rates for the current period.

Reconciliation of reported revenues to revenues on a like-for-like basis

(€m) 2020 Effects of

acquisitions

and disposals Effects of

exchange rate

fluctuations Effects of

adoption of

IAS 29* like-for-like

change 2021 1st quarter 392.5 -0.4% -3.6% -0.0% +15.0% 435.7 2nd quarter 384.1 n/a -1.4% +0.0% +20.5% 457.4 3rd quarter 412.1 n/a +0.0% +0.0% +13.6% 468.2 4th quarter 454.1 +1.6% +0.6% +0.0% +18.8% 549.6 12 months 1,642.8 +0.4% -1.1% +0.0% +17.0% 1,910.9

*Accounting treatment for hyperinflationary in Argentina

