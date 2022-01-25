Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a first interim dividend of 1.51p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2022.

The dividend will be paid on 8 March 2022 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 11 February 2022. The ex dividend date is 10 February 2022.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)