ABIVAX: Abivax 2022 Financial Communication Calendar

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer, today publishes its 2022 financial communication calendar.
- Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2021
- Friday, April 15, 2022
Publication and release of the 2021 annual financial report
- Monday, May 23, 2022 - 10.00 a.m. (CEST)
Shareholders' meeting
- Thursday, September 15, 2022
Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2022
- Friday, September 30, 2022
Publication and release of 2022 half year report
About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe chronic inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.
