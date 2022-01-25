Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
WKN: A14UQC ISIN: FR0012333284 Ticker-Symbol: 2X1 
Tradegate
25.01.22
18:13 Uhr
24,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,82 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2022 | 18:20
ABIVAX: Abivax 2022 Financial Communication Calendar

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer, today publishes its 2022 financial communication calendar.

  • Wednesday, March 16, 2022
    Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2021
  • Friday, April 15, 2022
    Publication and release of the 2021 annual financial report
  • Monday, May 23, 2022 - 10.00 a.m. (CEST)
    Shareholders' meeting
  • Thursday, September 15, 2022
    Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2022
  • Friday, September 30, 2022
    Publication and release of 2022 half year report

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe chronic inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France
DGM Conseil
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
+33 6 14 50 15 84

Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

SOURCE: ABIVAX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685428/Abivax-2022-Financial-Communication-Calendar

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
