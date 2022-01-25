Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM

25 January 2022

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting held on 25 January 2022

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act").

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Act otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights and/or transfer treasury shares where such transfer is treated as an allotment of shares under Section 560 of the Act free of the restriction in Section 561 of the Act.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 16 (special resolution): To adopt the updated Articles of Association produced to the Meeting in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing Articles of Association with effect from the conclusion of the Meeting.

The poll votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld % of ISC voted Resolution 1 5,978,163 99.79 12,665 0.21 0 49.85 Resolution 2 5,970,458 99.67 19,807 0.33 563 49.85 Resolution 3 5,970,458 99.67 19,807 0.33 563 49.85 Resolution 4 5,978,160 99.87 7,739 0.13 4,929 49.85 Resolution 5 5,977,464 99.86 8,435 0.14 4,929 49.85 Resolution 6 5,982,259 99.86 8,569 0.14 0 49.85 Resolution 7 5,456,360 91.15 529,539 8.85 4,929 49.85 Resolution 8 5,982,172 99.86 8,656 0.14 0 49.85 Resolution 9 5,977,330 99.86 8,569 0.14 4,929 49.85 Resolution 10 5,977,529 99.87 7,870 0.13 5,429 49.85 Resolution 11 5,976,910 99.85 8,989 0.15 4,929 49.85 Resolution 12 5,981,205 99.86 8,196 0.14 1,427 49.85 Resolution 13 5,972,270 99.80 12,202 0.20 6,356 49.85 Resolution 14 5,053,188 84.35 937,640 15.65 0 49.85 Resolution 15 5,981,838 99.85 8,754 0.15 236 49.85 Resolution 16 5,763,551 96.23 225,748 3.77 1,529 49.85

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 16 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Notes:

(i) Resolutions 1 to 12 were ordinary resolutions, requiring more than 50% of shareholder votes to be 'for' the resolutions.

(ii) Resolutions 13 to 16 were special resolutions, requiring not less than 75% of shareholder votes to be 'for' the resolutions.

(iii) Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total.

(iv) A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited +44 (0)1392 477 571

Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com