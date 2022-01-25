Aino Health AB (publ): The board of Aino Health resolves on a directed issue of shares to Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ).

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

The board of Aino Health AB (publ), reg. number 559063-5073 (the "Company") has today, based on the authorisation from the annual general meeting on 24th of May 2021, resolved on a directed issue of 15 384?616 shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption right. The issue is directed to Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ) ("Norberg & Partner") in order to secure the Company's long-term financing in a time- and cost-efficient manner and entails an estimated capital injection of approximately SEK 10 million.

The subscription price was, after negotiations with the subscriber, determined to SEK 0.65 per new share, which corresponds to the market value as assessed by the board. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right is to secure the Company's long-term financing in a time- and cost-efficient manner. The new shares shall be paid by cash.

The number of shares in the Company will increase by 15 384?616 shares, from 26 901?155 shares to 42 285?771 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 289?638.59, from SEK 506?454.8 to SEK 796?093.39. The issue entails a dilution of approximately 36.38 percent of the number of shares and votes.

Norberg & Partner has through a separate subscription commitment undertaken to subscribe for the newly issued shares. Subscription and payment shall be made by cash no later than 1st of February 2022.

Aino is very pleased with the financial arrangement that now has been reached. We have over the last year made investments into our sales and marketing strategy and execution activities. This is beginning to bear fruit. We have recently succeeded in expanding our international customer base and this round of financing will provide significant support to continue scaling Aino and its customers, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

Phone +46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se





The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 19:00 on the 25th of January, 2022.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Human Productivity and Employee Sustainability. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business performance through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of day-to-day work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

About Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ)

Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group is a group with the business idea of investing in sustainable and innovative companies in the industries LifeScience, MedTech, Tech, RegTech and the raw material forest. Norberg & Partner is governed by a clear philosophy which means that the company has a model for its holding with a focus on profitability and positive future development.