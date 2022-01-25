

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after reporting strong demand for this month's two-year note auction, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $55 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.533 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



Last month, the Treasury sold $57 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.263 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $53 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de