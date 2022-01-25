

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, even as the dollar stayed firm ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.



Weakness in stock markets prompted investors to seek the safe-haven commodity.



The Fed is unlikely to raise rates this month. The accompanying statement from the central bank could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in mid-March.



Fed funds futures, which track short term rate expectations, have priced in a total of four rate increases this year.



Lingering tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine, and expectations of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve in the foreseeable future contributed to the dollar's uptick.



The dollar index climbed to 96.27 but pared some gains subsequently and was at 97.03 a little while ago, netting a gain of about 0.12%.



Gold futures for February ended up by $10.80 or about 0.6% at $1,852.50 an ounce, the highest settlement since November 18, 2021.



Silver futures for March ended higher by $0.096 at $23.896 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.4500 per pound, gaining $0.0375.



In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing consumer confidence pulled back by less than expected in the month of January.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped to 113.8 in January after climbing to a revised 115.2 in December. Economists had expected the index to drop to 111.9 from the 115.8 originally reported for the previous month.







