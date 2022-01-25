Anzeige
WKN: A1JFWK ISIN: US61945C1036 Ticker-Symbol: 02M 
Tradegate
25.01.22
20:42 Uhr
35,500 Euro
+0,950
+2,75 %
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2022 | 22:32
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Dates for 2021 Results and Conference Call

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2021 fourth quarter and full year earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Wednesday, February 23, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

The conference call details are as follows:

Dial-In #:

270.240.0312

Conference ID:

2247809

Replay:
Dial In #:

404.537.3406

Conference ID:

2247809

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Paul Massoud
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685489/Mosaic-Announces-Dates-for-2021-Results-and-Conference-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
