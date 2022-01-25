

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $18.77 billion, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $15.46 billion, or $2.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $51.73 billion from $43.08 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $18.77 Bln. vs. $15.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.48 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.31 -Revenue (Q2): $51.73 Bln vs. $43.08 Bln last year.



