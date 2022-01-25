Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Shir Beauty im Sortiment einer französischen Parfümeriekette mit über 600 Shops!
Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) announces that Trevor Steel has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Steel for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wishes him well in the future.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton
President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3, visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/685445/Azarga-Metals-Management-Change

